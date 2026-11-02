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Plane crashes into Florida residential area, erupts into massive fireball; 9 killed

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Nov 02, 2026, 07:46 IST | Updated: Nov 02, 2026, 07:49 IST
Plane crashes into Florida residential area, erupts into massive fireball; 9 killed

All nine people on board a private jet were killed after plane crash in Florida Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

All nine people aboard a Learjet 60 were killed after the private jet crashed into a residential area in Palm Beach County, Florida, triggering a massive fireball. The aircraft was flying from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas. The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

A private aircraft Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed in a residential area of Greenacres in Florida's Palm Beach County on the intervening night of Nov 1-2 killing everyone on board. Visuals on social media showed a massive fireball as the plane crashed on a road. In a statement, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, "Today's plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy," , confirming that all nine people on board the Learjet 60 had been killed.

The aircraft crashed near Cresthaven, Florida, around 12:50 PM, approximately nine miles from US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the Learjet initially climbed to a cruising altitude of 41,000 feet after departing Austin. It began descending near Naples, Florida, before briefly climbing again and entering a steep right-hand descent at around 5:48 p.m. UTC.
Duffy said the aircraft had departed from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas.

"The FAA is sending a team to the scene to support the NTSB's investigation," he said, adding that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the US Department of Transportation were closely monitoring the crash. The FAA confirmed that the aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. The FAA also said that it will investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Fox News reported that emergency crews shut down Military Trail between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North, urging residents and motorists to avoid the area. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue described the incident as an extended emergency operation in a post on X, asking the public to stay away from the affected area.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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