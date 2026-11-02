/Plane crashes into Florida residential area, erupts into massive fireball; 9 killed

A private aircraft Learjet 60 carrying nine people crashed in a residential area of Greenacres in Florida's Palm Beach County on the intervening night of Nov 1-2 killing everyone on board. Visuals on social media showed a massive fireball as the plane crashed on a road. In a statement, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, "Today's plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy," , confirming that all nine people on board the Learjet 60 had been killed.

The aircraft crashed near Cresthaven, Florida, around 12:50 PM, approximately nine miles from US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the Learjet initially climbed to a cruising altitude of 41,000 feet after departing Austin. It began descending near Naples, Florida, before briefly climbing again and entering a steep right-hand descent at around 5:48 p.m. UTC. Duffy said the aircraft had departed from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas.

"The FAA is sending a team to the scene to support the NTSB's investigation," he said, adding that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the US Department of Transportation were closely monitoring the crash. The FAA confirmed that the aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas. The FAA also said that it will investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.



Fox News reported that emergency crews shut down Military Trail between Cresthaven Boulevard and 10th Avenue North, urging residents and motorists to avoid the area. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue described the incident as an extended emergency operation in a post on X, asking the public to stay away from the affected area.