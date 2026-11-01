/US midterm elections 2026: THESE battleground counties could decide Trump’s Senate fate

The fight for control of the US Senate is expected to come down to a handful of closely contested states, but the battle may be decided at the county level. With the US midterm elections 2026 scheduled for November 3, Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina are emerging as the biggest battlegrounds for both parties.

Democrats need a net gain of four seats to secure a Senate majority. Winning all three states will be crucial to that effort. Losing even one would force the party to make further gains in states such as Maine, Ohio, Iowa, Nebraska and Texas.

An analysis of presidential election results from 2016, 2020 and 2024 identifies 19 counties where neither party has established a consistent advantage. These counties, where presidential candidates won by five percentage points or fewer, could offer an indication of how the Senate races unfold.

Georgia: Atlanta suburbs and rural counties in focus

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff faces Republican Representative Mike Collins in a race that Republicans have been targeting since Ossoff’s narrow victory in the January 2021 runoff.

Fayette County, south of Atlanta, reflects the changing political landscape. Once a reliable Republican county, it has become increasingly competitive as the Atlanta suburbs attract younger, college-educated and more diverse residents. Kamala Harris secured 48 per cent of the vote in 2024, the strongest Democratic presidential showing there since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

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The picture is different in eastern Georgia. Jefferson, Warren, Washington, Burke and Terrell counties have traditionally supported Democrats, partly because of their large Black populations. However, growing Republican support among rural white voters has narrowed Democratic margins.

Jefferson, which backed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020, narrowly shifted to Donald Trump in 2024. Baldwin County is another closely watched area. It swung from Republican David Perdue in the 2020 general election to Ossoff in the subsequent runoff.

Michigan: Republicans make gains in traditional Democratic territory

Michigan presents another difficult contest for Democrats, with Senator Gary Peters not seeking re-election. Former Republican congressman Mike Rogers is preparing for another Senate race after narrowly losing to Democrat Elissa Slotkin in 2024.

Genesee County, home to Flint, remains Democratic but is becoming more competitive. Harris won 51 per cent of its presidential vote in 2024, while Trump secured 47 per cent, his strongest Republican showing there since 1984.

Muskegon County has also become a battleground. After voting Democratic in every presidential election from 1992 to 2020, it backed Trump by just over one percentage point in 2024.

Kent County tells a different story. Once strongly Republican, it has moved towards Democrats as its population and college-educated electorate have grown. Biden and Harris each won 52 per cent there in 2020 and 2024.

North Carolina: Cooper’s path to victory

North Carolina offers Democrats one of their strongest opportunities to flip a Republican-held Senate seat. Former governor Roy Cooper is challenging former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley for the seat being vacated by Senator Thom Tillis.

New Hanover County has become increasingly competitive as Wilmington attracts younger professionals and university graduates. Trump won it in 2016, but Biden and Harris narrowly carried it in the following two elections.

Nash County, Cooper’s birthplace, has repeatedly reflected the state’s close political divisions. Trump won it in 2016 and 2024, while Biden prevailed in 2020, each by roughly one percentage point.

Pasquotank, Scotland and Anson counties are also worth watching. Their historically Democratic electorates have become more competitive, with Republicans making gains in recent elections.

Trump’s political legacy hangs over the races

Across all three states, the changing voting patterns reflect a broader political realignment during Trump’s political rise. Republicans have gained ground among rural voters and those without college degrees, while Democrats have made inroads in growing suburban areas.