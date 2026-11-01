/Mahadev betting app promoter Sourabh Chandrakar extradited, brought from Oman to India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured the extradition of Sourabh Chandrakar, the promoter and alleged mastermind behind the Mahadev illegal online betting syndicate, in coordination with other central agencies and brought him back to India from Oman.

The Royal Oman Police had detained Chandrakar following an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued against him. He is wanted in two CBI cases, in which chargesheets have already been filed, and one Enforcement Directorate (ED) case, in which a prosecution complaint has been filed.

The CBI investigation revealed that the Mahadev Online Book was among India’s largest alleged illegal online betting syndicates. It was operating through a network across the country.

The syndicate allegedly offered illegal betting on cricket, football, card games and other events, and routed the proceeds through mule bank accounts, multiple transactions and hawala channels.

Investigations also revealed that part of the proceeds was allegedly used to pay protection money to public servants. Following approval of the extradition request by Oman, a CBI team travelled to Muscat and escorted Chandrakar back to India.

He will undergo a medical examination and be taken to Raipur after securing transit remand. Chandrakar will be produced before the CBI Special Judge in Raipur on Monday, the CBI said.

The investigation into the Mahadev Online Book cases was taken up by the CBI at the request of the Chhattisgarh government in the ₹6000 crore money laundering case.

Chargesheets have been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery, as well as the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act, with Chandrakar named as a key accused.

Chandrakar, who is in his early 30s, set up the Mahadev betting network along with co-founder Ravi Uppal. The duo reportedly fled to Dubai around 2019 and allegedly continued to operate their network of betting applications and websites from there.

The development follows a series of efforts by Indian agencies to bring Chandrakar back to face investigation in the case.

The CBI expressed gratitude to the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Royal Oman Police for their cooperation, highlighting the strong bilateral relations and mutual commitment to combating international crime.