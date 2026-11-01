/‘Your turn won’t come, stay PM in your mock parliament,’ Amit Shah takes dig at Rahul Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing a gathering in Chandigarh for setting the tone for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections and questioned his leadership, political ambitions and prospects. Shah slammed Rahul Gandhi’s mock Parliament exercise and said that the Congress leader had devised a new political strategy to fulfil his ambition of becoming prime minister.

“Rahul Gandhi wants to become Prime Minister, and that is why he has found a new way by organising a mock Parliament. Rahul ji, you can continue to remain Prime Minister in your mock Parliament. Your dream of becoming the Prime Minister of the country, however, will not be fulfilled,” Shah said.

The INDIA bloc had held a mock Parliament session on Saturday to ‘publicly impeach’ chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of irregularities in the electoral processes.

‘Rubbing salt on wounds of 1984 anti-Sikh riots’ victims’

The home minister targeted the INDIA bloc’s protest being held in Delhi on Sunday and slammed Rahul Gandhi for holding a rally in the capital on November 1, saying it would “rub salt on the wounds” of victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“Rahul Gandhi has organised a major rally in Delhi today—effectively rubbing salt into the wounds of the riot victims. We assumed that perhaps he was too young at the time, or that he hadn't studied history and was therefore unaware. Our party held a press conference requesting that they not hold the event on 1-2-3 Nov—the very days the anti-Sikh riots took place—as it would deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community, including mothers, sisters, and children. But they remained adamant,” Shah said in Chandigarh.

The Home Minister also referred to appeals reportedly made by Delhi traders to the Congress, asking the party not to organise its rally during the festive season.

Opposition leaders and supporters gathered at Ramlila Maidan for the ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, over alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls and concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Shah’s attack comes as politics intensifies in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The BJP is aiming to expand its footprint in the state, as Shah has been repeatedly stating that the party will seek a mandate to form its own government rather than remain a junior alliance partner.

Shah has focused on the drug menace in Punjab and has made it the central point of the BJP's election campaign, promising to make the state drug-free by December 31, 2029 along with the rest of the country.

‘Conspiracy to plunge the nation into anarchy’

Union minister JP Nadda also criticised the INDIA bloc rally, saying it is not an “act of respect” for democracy but a “conspiracy” to plunge the nation into anarchy.

“What is unfolding today at Ramlila Maidan is not an act of respect for democracy; rather, it is a calculated conspiracy to plunge the nation into anarchy—in the name of democracy. This is a foolish, orchestrated drama staged by those who have been defeated and repeatedly rejected by the people,” Nadda said.