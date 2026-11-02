/Six Indian tourists rescued from snow-hit Dolpa district in Nepal

All six Indian tourists who were stranded in Nepal's remote Dolpa district following heavy snowfall have been rescued, Chief District Officer Junu Hamal Dhakal confirmed to WION on Monday (Nov 2). The tourists were stranded in the Danigadh area of Shey Phoksundo Rural Municipality-8 while returning after visiting Shey Phoksundo Lake. "AllsixtouristshavebeenrescuedandtakentoDunaiHospital in Dolpa formedicalattention.Theirhealthconditionappearedstableatthetimeofrescue.ASimrikhelicoptercarriedouttheoperation whiletheNepaliArmyremainedincontactwiththeNepaliguideaccompanyingthetourists," Nepal Army Spokesperson Raja Ram Basnet told WION.

Rescue efforts had been underway with the mobilisation of a Nepali Army helicopter. However, authorities initially faced difficulties establishing direct telephone contact with the tourists because the area has no mobile network coverage.

Nepali Army personnel deployed at Shey Phoksundo National Park had managed to maintain contact with the stranded group.

The tourists had continued their journey despite warnings from local residents about difficult weather and mountain conditions. The district administration had also imposed restrictions on trekking activities from October 29 due to adverse weather conditions.