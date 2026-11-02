/IND vs NZ: Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra ruled out of India ODI series

New Zealand have suffered a major setback ahead of their five-match ODI series against India, with Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra ruled out due to injuries. The five-match ODI series will kick off in Auckland on Nov 4, followed by fixtures in Wellington and Hamilton, before wrapping up in Mount Maunganui on Nov 15.



Chapman is recovering from a hamstring injury and is expected to need another two weeks before returning to action. Meanwhile, Ravindra is dealing with a shoulder injury.

New Zealand have decided to give the all-rounder more time to recover, keeping in mind the two-match ICC World Test Championship series against India later this month.



With both players unavailable, wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert will be part of the squad for all five ODIs. Henry Nicholls has been named in the squad for the first three matches, while Dean Foxcroft will join the team for the final two games.



New Zealand head coach Rob Walter admitted that losing Chapman and Ravindra was a big blow but backed the remaining players to step up.



“Everyone knows what an asset Mark and Rachin are to this side, so it’s a shame they have to miss this series,” said Walter.



“I caught up with Mark last week, and although he’s disappointed, he’s working hard to get back on the field. With Rachin, his shoulder hasn’t quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably in white-ball cricket, so with the Test series later this month we don’t want to take any undue risks. We’re pleased to bring in Henry, who is no stranger to this side, and Dean, who recently featured in the ODIs against the West Indies," he added.

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New Zealand squad (first three ODIs): Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young and Blair Tickner