/France opens ‘attempted murder’ probe after officer set ablaze in petrol bomb attack

French authorities on Sunday (Nov 1) have opened an attempted murder investigation after a police officer was engulfed in flames when a petrol bomb exploded during protests in Paris. The attack, captured on video, has triggered outrage as demonstrations over the rising cost of living entered their third consecutive weekend. The violence broke out on Saturday (Oct 31) as hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in Paris and other French cities. Although the unrest was less widespread than two weeks ago, authorities reported multiple attacks on security personnel.

Petrol bomb attack on officers

Footage showed a homemade incendiary device exploding near a gendarme, setting his lower body on fire. The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed an investigation into the “attempted murder of persons vested with public authority”.

“Explosive devices were thrown at around 15 gendarmes as well as police officers,” prosecutors said.

The officer, who sustained minor injuries, told RTL that his unit had come “under assault” from glass bottles, paving stones and firebombs.

“The flammable substance was so greasy that I could feel it spreading across my skin,” he said, describing the moments after the attack.

He added that parts of his riot uniform, including the leg and shin protections, had melted. The gendarmerie said 13 members of his unit were injured. No arrests had been made in connection with the firebomb attack at the time of the statement.

More than 770 arrested across France

The clashes come amid growing political tensions ahead of next year’s presidential election. Far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen called for those responsible to be “punished with the utmost severity”.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described the violence by some protesters as “extraordinary”. More than 770 people were arrested nationwide, while 159 law enforcement personnel were injured during the protests and Halloween celebrations, according to the interior ministry.