/Democrat Haley Stevens endorses GOP against El-Sayed in Michigan Senate race after feud over Israel

Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed’s former opponent in the US Senate primary, Haley Stevens, stunned party officials on Sunday by endorsing Republican Mike Rogers after tensions boiled over days before the election that could determine the balance of power on Capitol Hill. The stunning move sent shockwaves in the Democratic Party, which condemned her action and termed it betrayal. Michigan Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens attended a Detroit church service with Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers and endorsed him over her fellow Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

“Our Democratic nominee for Senate said I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away,” Stevens said in a video post on Sunday while announcing the endorsement.

At the church north of Detroit, Stevens and fiance Jason Turkish worshipped with Rogers and his wife, Kristi. Turkish said last week that he was going to vote for Rogers, arguing that El-Sayed had not done enough to address the Jewish community’s concerns.

The development stunned Democrats, as it comes days after Stevens publicly reaffirmed that she would vote for El-Sayed.

El-Sayed had defeated Stevens by a slim margin in the August primary.

Stevens has been critical of El-Sayed’s comments surrounding Israel

Stevens has been critical of El-Sayed’s comments surrounding Israel but had recently reaffirmed she would vote for the former public health official, who would be the country’s first Muslim senator, if elected in Tuesday’s election.

The latest and late-stage infighting comes as Democrats look to drive turnout among Black and Jewish voters in key strongholds.

El-Sayed is in a tight race with Rogers for the seat held by Democrat Gary Peters, who is retiring.

Keeping Michigan in Democratic hands is vital to the party’s effort to win a majority for the final two years of Trump’s second term.

Stevens called on El-Sayed to condemn ‘anti-semetic’ ad

The Democratic primary was among the most bitter this year. Each candidate accused the other of making personal attacks. El-Sayed took particular offence at an outside group’s ad accusing him of disrespecting women.

Some Jewish voters and leaders criticised El-Sayed over his comments about Israel, past rhetoric and campaign appearances with controversial streamer Hasan Piker.

While Stevens has been critical of El-Sayed’s comments surrounding Israel, she had recently reaffirmed she would vote for the former public health official, who would be the country’s first Muslim senator if elected Tuesday.

Stevens called on El-Sayed last week to condemn an outside group’s ad linking US military aid to Israel to rising grocery prices, which she characterised as antisemitic. El-Sayed accused Stevens of “relitigating a primary that ended three months ago,” although he has also clarified that the ad “was not made by me” and said he disagrees with its contents.

Democrats denounce Stevens for endorsing Rogers

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said Sunday that Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens’ endorsement of Michigan Senate Republican candidate Mike Rogers is a “despicable betrayal.”

Schumer said in an earlier statement that Senate Democrats were “united” behind their nominee in the battleground race, Abdul-El Sayed.