US commentator Tucker Carlson on Sunday (Nov 1) said that the Trump administration could soon launch a nuclear strike on Iran. He alleged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressuring President Donald Trump to carry out this attack.

Carlson made the claims on X and identified the potential target as the Pickaxe Mountain - one of the few Iranian sites linked to the country's nuclear programme - as Israeli intelligence allegedly believe Iran has resumed its nuclear enrichment program.

Carlson, a conservative political commentator and former Fox News host now runs an independent political show on X, where he regularly comments on US foreign policy and international affairs.

In his claims Carlson said that US is contemplating nuclear strike on the Pickaxe Mountain as weapons have failed to penetrate the estimated 300 feet of solid granite protecting underground tunnels at the site.

"Under pressure from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Trump administration may be within days of launching a nuclear strike on Iran," Carlson wrote.

Netanyahu, Trump hold phone call

The claims made by Carlson comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump on Saturday spoke over the phone in which Netanyahu pushed US President hard to immediately attack Iran after the Tuesday (Nov 3) midterm elections, according to Axios which cited an Israeli and a US source.

While the Israeli source called the talk "tough," the US source said it was "direct."

Trump confirmed the conversation and describing it as a "very good talk", according to the Associated Press. He acknowledged discussing Iran but refused to say anything about what was discussed between the two leaders.