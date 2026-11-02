/Netanyahu pushing Trump hard to attack Iran immediately after midterm elections: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing hard US President Donald Trump to immediately attack Iran after the Tuesday (Nov 3) midterm elections. However, Trump does not seem very keen and wants negotiations to take place, reported Axios Sunday, citing an Israeli and a US source.

On Saturday both the leaders spoke over the phone about the state of US negotiations with Iran and how quickly to return to combat, said the source.

While the Israeli source called the talk "tough," the US source said it was "direct."

Trump confirmed the conversation and describing it as a "very good talk", according to the Associated Press. He acknowledged discussing Iran but refused to say anything about what was discussed between the two leaders.

Trump is reportedly pursuing diplomatic efforts to restart negotiations with Tehran but he is also preparing for a possible resumption of major military operations after the midterm elections.

The US President during a Halloween event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Saturday said that there is no urgent rush to resume immediate strikes and that negotiations with Iran were "going fine".

"They wanna make a deal, and we will see if they make a deal," he said.

However, he did mention that United States still needed to "take care" of one or two Iranian nuclear sites like the Pickaxe Mountain, which the US military can do it in "10 minutes".

US Approaches Iran

US Vice President JD Vance sent a letter last week to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, seeking to restart negotiations.

Rezaei on Saturday acknowledged that he had received the letter and read it but did not respond.