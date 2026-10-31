/Trump in strange TikTok video asks voters to vote for Ohio Senator John Husted, gushes about his 'powerful a**' | Watch

US President Donald Trump has once again turned his attention to Senator Jon Husted's physique, this time in a TikTok video recorded in the Oval Office, where he repeated his admiration for the Ohio Republican's rear end. "I told the people; they didn't know this, he has a great ass," Trump said in the clip, which was posted on Wednesday (Oct 28) and is now going viral on social. "Very powerful ass. His shoulders, his hands, his arms," said the POTUS in the video, which has already racked up over 1.3 million views from one X post.

Trump, in a bizarre claim, also said that his announcement that Husted has "a great ass, very powerful ass" caused him to jump 12 points in the "ratings".

The US President has been caught gushing about Husted's derriere multiple times since he brought it up at a rally earlier this month, describing his physique in striking detail. "His ass, shit, it's like, it's like a pile of muscle," Trump said and has been mentioning it ever since.

Ohio elections: A tight race

The praise comes as Husted is locked in a tight race with former Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat. Brown has a slight edge in the latest polls, and none show the sudden, dramatic swing the president suggests. According to a Newsweek report citing a survey of 500 likely voters, Brown has a 3-point lead over Husted, 47 per cent to 44 per cent.

Trump has been rallying support for Husted ahead of the midterms. On October 12 (Monday) in Youngstown, Ohio, former Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden introduced the president and noted that he and Husted had been college teammates.

"I'm standing over here, and I don't do this with men very often. I started examining [Husted's] body because I didn't know he was a great athlete, and I looked, and I watched up and down," Trump said on Monday night. "I looked at his a**, and I looked at the whole, and then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands. He's got these like claws," he added.

Husted was an All-American defensive back at the University of Dayton, where he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees; he and Gruden played together on the Dayton Flyers in 1985.

"I said, 'John, what are you doing here?' I thought he was going to say, 'I'm here for you, sir. I have such respect for you.' But he didn't say that. He said, 'I'm here for my teammate.' I said, 'Who's your teammate?' He said, 'It's John Husted,'" Trump told the crowd.

A broader pattern

Notably, Trump has lately been obsessing over men and their specific body parts and, in general, just commenting on how "handsome" certain guys are, as CNN's Anderson Cooper pointed out last week with a supercut video showing just some of those comments. He also said MAGA rapper Nicki Minaj had "one hell of a beautiful ass".

But not everyone has earned the president's praise. Trump also keeps trashing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), his hand-picked Senate candidate. "I'm not sure if I like your look, I'm not sure if I like the way you dress, I don't like the way you talk," Trump recalled telling him, but he has consistently praised him for his loyalty.