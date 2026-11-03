/Indian Navy rescues 20 crew members of Iranian fishing vessel after 48-hour operation

The Indian Navy successfully rescued all 20 crew members of the Iranian fishing vessel Azini during a 48-hour operation on Monday, officials said. The vessel had been hijacked by Somali pirates on October 29. The rescue operation was conducted in the Arabian Sea, approximately 3,000 km from Mumbai, according to officials.

Rajnath Singh praises Indian Navy's rescue operation

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Navy for carrying out what he described as a ‘meticulously coordinated operation’. "The swift localisation, interception and safe release of the crew and vessel from significantly-armed pirates, with timely support from the Indian Air Force, speak well of the Indian Navy’s high operational readiness and ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region," Singh wrote on X.

According to the news agency Associated Press, the Azini was hijacked between the coastal towns of Bandar Bayla and Hafun in northeastern Somalia. Praising the personnel involved in the rescue mission, Singh highlighted India's commitment to protecting lives and maintaining maritime security across the Indian Ocean Region.

"Our brave personnel have once again demonstrated India’s ability, intent and resolve to safeguard lives, uphold maritime security and ensure stability across the Indian Ocean Region," Singh said. "India continues to stand resolute in ensuring SAFE SEAS and a free, open and secure Indian Ocean Region," he further added.

See Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's post on X

Indian Navy's anti-piracy patrols