/Afghanistan reach their highest-ever position in ICC Men’s ODI rankings

Afghanistan have made history by climbing to sixth place in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings, moving ahead of Sri Lanka to achieve their highest-ever position in the 50-over format. Since making their ODI debut in 2009, Afghanistan have made significant progress in international cricket and established themselves as a strong team across formats.

Some of their biggest achievements include historic wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and reaching the semi-finals of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the first time.

Afghanistan have won 96 of their 191 ODIs, with a win-loss ratio of 1.09, as their consistent performances have helped them rise in the rankings.

After moving past teams such as Bangladesh, England and the West Indies, Afghanistan have now overtaken Sri Lanka to enter the top six of the ODI rankings for the first time.

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Their latest rise comes on the back of some impressive results, including a 4-0 away series win against Ireland and an unbeaten run in the recently concluded tri-series featuring Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

Afghanistan have also continued their strong form in T20I cricket, completing a 3-0 series sweep against Zimbabwe. They sealed the clean sweep with a convincing seven-wicket win in the third and final match in Sharjah on Sunday.

Spinner Noor Ahmad played a key role in the victory, picking up crucial wickets to dismantle Zimbabwe’s middle and lower order. The visitors were bowled out for just 79 runs in less than 15 overs.

Afghanistan will now shift their focus to Test cricket, with a two-match series against Zimbabwe scheduled next and will look to carry their winning momentum into the longest format as well.