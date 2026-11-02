/Jordan's King Abdullah says no stability without Palestinian homeland rights

King Abdullah II of Jordan said Monday that the Middle East will see no security or stability unless the Palestinian people's right to their homeland is upheld, speaking at the opening of Jordan's parliament. The monarch said Jordan has repeated the point "time and again."

"We reiterate, time and again, that there can be no security or stability in our region without upholding the Palestinian people's right to their homeland," he said at the opening of Jordan's parliament.

Jordan has long advocated a two-state solution and signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994. In September, speaking to the UN secretary-general in New York, the king warned of the dangers of Israeli moves toward annexing West Bank land and expanding settlements, as well as repeated violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. In February 2025, the king rejected displacement, resettlement and an alternative homeland for Palestinians. The remarks came as Israeli strikes killed at least three Palestinians in Gaza on Monday, according to health officials there.

"Despite international calls for an end to Israel's violations, the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza continues, as do the relentless attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem, whilst Israel's expansionist ambitions remain the greatest threat to the region's future and hopes," the king said.