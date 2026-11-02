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Regretamine to brain-computer interface: Musk's top 5 'unreal' ideas

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Nov 02, 2026, 16:25 IST | Updated: Nov 02, 2026, 16:25 IST
Regretamine to brain-computer interface: Musk's top 5 'unreal' ideas

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk

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Musk wants to connect the human brain directly to computers through Neuralink and control computers using thoughts.


Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk has once again proposed the idea for regret-erasing drug Regretamine. Taking to X he wrote, “I have this great idea for a drug called Regretamine. One dose and all your regrets are gone.” Well, this is not the first time he has pitched such an idea. Here we take you through Musk's top 5 'unreal' ideas.

Colonize Mars

The Tesla chief wants humanity to be less dependent on Earth and therefore has urged scientists across the world to work towards building a self-sustaining city on Mars. He says that spacecraft should be sent to Mars and build habitats where humans can live.

Connect Human Brains to Computers

Musk wants to connect the human brain directly to computers through Neuralink and control computers using thoughts. This he says could help people with paralysis communicate. And eventually explore ways to improve human-computer interaction.

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Build an Underground Transportation Network

Musk's The Boring Company wants to reduce traffic not by constructing more roads but by building underground tunnels and move vehicles through these tunnels. This he argues will create alternative routes beneath busy cities and cut time spent in traffic.

Build Human-Like Robots

Tesla is developing Optimus, which would be robots that can perform repetitive factory work, carry objects, help with household chores and eventually perform dangerous or boring jobs.

Which could mean your future household assistant might be a robot that looks and moves like a human.

Super-Fast Vacuum Train

Musk proposed the Hyperloop: passenger pods travelling through low-pressure tubes at extremely high speeds. His original vision included: Speeds approaching 1,000 km/h or more. Reduced air resistance to promote extremely fast intercity travel.

About the Author

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

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