/Shah Rukh Khan skips balcony appearance at Mannat on his 61st birthday, shares a hand written note for fans instead

Shah Rukh Khan may not have physically appeared at midnight on the balcony of his residence, Mannat, to greet his fans on his birthday last night, but he made sure fans got something special. The actor’s appearance at Mannat every year on his birthday to meet a sea of fans has become a tradition of sorts in the last several years. However, this year, the superstar could not keep his date with his fans as he and his family have temporarily moved out of the Bandra bungalow, as it undergoes renovation.

However, SRK kept the tradition alive. While he did not appear in person, he shared a handwritten note of gratitude for his fans.

Shah Rukh’s thank you note to fans

A giant screen was set up at Mannat ahead of SRK’s 61st birthday. Visuals from his upcoming film King was shown on screen to scores of fans who had gathered outside his home, hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor at midnight. Fans were, instead, treated to visuals from King and a handwritten message from the actor himself, which splashed on the screen.



It read, “Thank you all for your wishes and love. Sending mine right back to you all.” SRK signed it with ‘lots of love and a big hug’.

Apart from this, the billboard featured larger-than-life visuals from the film, featuring the dialogues, "King Akela Kaafi Hai" and “Darr Nahi, Dehshat Hoon.”

SRK's birthday turns into a King promotional event

Khan will be next seen in King, which is being produced by his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.



The 61st birthday of the actor is being treated as a perfect launchpad for the film with the first song featuring Khan and Deepika Padukone released at midnight.

Earlier, on Sunday, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai was illuminated with greetings and pictures of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan ahead of his 61st birthday.

Last week, as a lead-up to his birthday, the actor delighted fans by unveiling a new poster of his much-anticipated film.