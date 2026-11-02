/King first song Tu Mil Jaaye out: Shah Rukh Khan reunites with Deepika Padukone, Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran joins hands

On his 61st birthday, Shah Rukh Khan has treated fans with a special surprise as the makers have unveiled Tu Mil Jaaye, the first song from his much-awaited film King. Packed with romance and action, the track arrived at midnight on November 2 and reunites Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone on screen.

The song features the vocals of Arijit Singh accompanied by an English rap performed by Ed Sheeran, and the music video offers a mix of romance, dance and high-octane action.

King's first song out

The music video begins with SRK introducing his character, saying, "Main qaatil nahi, aashiq hoon, aur nishana meri mashooka, aur woh aashiq hi kya jo dil cheer na de."

Shah Rukh and Deepika share screen space in different settings, including a beach and a cafe. The actor is also seen flaunting his physique in a shirtless sequence and lip-syncing to Ed Sheeran's English rap.

Alongside the romantic moments, it also features glimpses of SRK taking on his enemies. Towards the end, the actor delivers another dialogue that hints at the darker emotions: "Iss baar dil mein aag lagi hai, ab duniya jalaye bina manega nahi."

Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran join hands for King song

The track brings Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran together. Singer Madhubanti Bagchi has also featured on the song.

Sachin-Jigar have composed the music, with Kumaar credited for the Hindi lyrics. Ed Sheeran has written the English rap, while Piyush-Shazia have choreographed the song.

SRK's special birthday message

Alongside the song's release, Shah Rukh shared a message on X that read, “Yeh Daur Ishq ka Naseeb Waalon ko milta hai... Jahan Barood ki Khushboo mein Gulab khilta hai... Of Love and other Battles....” (Only the fortunate get to experience this era of love... Where roses bloom amid the fragrance of gunpowder... Of Love and Other Battles). He also announced the track with the hashtag #LoveLikeAKing.

About King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King marks his reunion with Shah Rukh Khan after Pathaan. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

The cast also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma in key roles.