/US to use nuclear weapons against Tehran? Trump FINALLY REVEALS his plan on day 55 of Iran war

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Apr 23) finally revealed his plans about the United States potentially using nuclear weapons against Iran during the conflict that started on Feb 28, 2025. Weeks after his threats to completely destroy Iranian civilisation shocked the world, the POTUS told reporters that he currently had no plans to use nukes against Iran. "No, I wouldn't use it," he told reporters at the White House, adding that America has already "decimated" Tehran without using the doomsday weapons.

Also read | 'Profiting off righteous operation': How an army soldier used secret war plans about Maduro's capture to make $400,000 on Polymarket

Will the US use nuclear weapons against Iran?

Talking to reporters at the White House, Trump resolutely denied plans to use nuclear weapons against Iran. "Why would I use a nuclear weapon when we've, in a very conventional way, decimated them without it?" he asked.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The US president, who just weeks ago (on April 7) issued a genocidal threat to Iran, warning a "whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back," insisted that "a nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody."

Notably, Trump's second-in-command, US Vice President JD Vance, had earlier warned that the US was ready to intensify damage to Iran. He had ominously warned that America would use weapons not previously used to do so. However, the White House at the time denied he was threatening nuclear strikes.

Trump also told reporters that he was seeking an Iran "without a nuclear weapon that's going to try and blow up one of our cities or blow up the entire Middle East."

