/'Profiting off righteous operation': How an army soldier used secret war plans about Maduro's capture to make $400,000 on Polymarket

Gannon Ken Van Dyke was stationed at Fort Bragg. He was an active participant in the planning and execution of Operation Absolute Resolve. This classified mission resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in the predawn hours of January 3.

According to the indictment, Van Dyke created a Polymarket account on December 26, 2025, and over the following weeks placed 13 bets totalling approximately $33,000, all of them taking the "YES" position on contracts tied to whether US forces would enter Venezuela, whether Maduro would be removed from power, and whether Trump would invoke war powers against Venezuela, all before January 31. He placed these bets while in possession of classified, non-public information confirming that the operation was already underway.