/Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood rested for England ODIs as Australia pick fresh faces; check full squads

Australia have rested the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood for the three-match ODI series against England, while including fresh faces in the new-look white-ball squads picked on Monday (Nov 2). While exciting young quick Mahli Beardman and all-rounders Jack Edwards and Liam Scott have received call-ups, batting prospects Ollie Peake and Jake Fraser-McGurk were also included, as were wicketkeepers Lachlan Shaw and Sam Harper. Mitchell Marsh will captain both the ODI and T20I sides.



"These ODI and T20 matches provide several players, many of whom have had opportunities on recent tours, with a great chance to further demonstrate their ability against very strong opposition," said chairman of selectors George Bailey. "They are good examples of players who have had an opportunity at the international level and have continued working on their game from what they learnt from those experiences," added Bailey.

Fresh Faces for England ODIs

Australia will play three home ODIs against England between November 13 and 18, followed by five T20Is. The series will give Australia's next generation a chance to stake their claims ahead of the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Meanwhile, the three veteran quicks featured in the recently concluded Test series against South Africa, which Australia lost 2-1. They will miss out on the home England series due to workload management. Fellow Test players Travis Head, Alex Carey, Matt Renshaw, Josh Inglis, Cooper Connolly and Cameron Green were named in the ODI squad, but will not play the T20Is.



After the four-match Test series against New Zealand, Australia will travel to India for five Tests before hosting Test cricket's 150th anniversary clash against Ashes rivals England in Melbourne in March 2027.



"We are in the middle of a highly demanding phase of our schedule," said Bailey, referring to Australia's Test players. “To manage this workload, each player's build-up to the New Zealand series will be carefully planned and focused on individual's physical and mental preparation.”

Australia’s ODI Squad for England Series:

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matt Renshaw, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa



Australia’s T20I Squad for England Series:



Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Mitch Owen, Lachlan Shaw, Adam Zampa