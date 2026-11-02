/AUS vs SA: Aussie coach McDonald says 'have to reassess' belief in Marnus Labuschagne after series loss

Australia lost the three-Test series in South Africa 1-2 despite winning the first Test in Durban by 214 runs. After the loss, Australia, which have been dethroned as the No. 1 Test side, have a lot of questions to answer with Marnus Labuschagne being the first of them. The batter scored 131 runs in six innings, including 0 and 4 in his last two innings. He now faces scrutiny, but coach Andrew McDonald has called for not rushing to a decision.

Aussie coach McDonald updates on Marnus Labuschagne's career

"We believed in Marnus for this tour. We'll have to reassess that as we move forward. Others will sit there and say what that means for him. There'll be a lot of speculation. There's still a very good cricketer there. Every time he drops back to state level, he outperforms the others," said McDonald after the series loss.

"He's had some opportunities that he's missed on this tour in particular, so that'll be something in the next week or so that we'll get our heads around. We're not in a rush to make decisions. There's too much emotion. But, as I said, he hasn't taken his opportunity on this tour."

How Australia squandered a 1-0 series lead

After winning the first Test in Durban, Australia had pinned South Africa down at 110/6 in the first innings of the second Test in Gqeberha. The Proteas, however, bounced back emphatically to win the Test by an innings and 31 runs.