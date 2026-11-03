/California beach shooting: Multiple people killed, several injured; no 'active threat' to Moss Landing community

Multiple people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at Moss Landing State Beach in Monterey County, California, shortly after midnight on Monday, officials said. According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, deputies and detectives were dispatched to the beach following reports of a shooting. However, authorities have not yet released further details about the incident.

“There are multiple fatalities and casualties confirmed,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The exact number of people killed or injured in the shooting was not immediately known. Following the incident, California State Parks Police shut down Jetty Road and Moss Landing State Beach as authorities started their investigation. The Sheriff's Office said there was no continuing threat to the surrounding community. A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“There is no active threat to the Moss Landing Community at this time,” the sheriff's office said. “This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.” State Senator John Laird, who represents Monterey County, issued a statement expressing his condolences and support for those affected by the shooting.

Referring to reports of shooting deaths across the country over the weekend, Laird wrote on social media, “Over the weekend, there were numerous reports of shooting deaths across the country,” he wrote on social media. He also acknowledged the tragedy in Moss Landing, saying. “This unspeakable horror has also hit home on the Central Coast, with reports of multiple fatalities just after midnight today in Moss Landing.”

Laird further expressed his sympathy for the victims and their families while thanking local law enforcement for handling the situation. “The pain and suffering of all those impacted is impossible to measure and my heart goes out to everyone.” “Thank you to the Monterey County Sheriff and team for its management of this devastating situation. If Team Laird can be of assistance, please contact my Monterey County office.”