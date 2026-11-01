/Jet fuel price rises ₹1.30 per litre, commercial LPG hiked by ₹10

India's state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Sunday, November 1, have raised the prices of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by ₹1.3 per litre and ₹10 per 19 kg cylinder, respectively, across the country. The hike in the 19 kg commercial cylinder varied state-wise with VAT. It was steepest in Kolkata with ₹17 per 19kg, ₹11.5 in Chennai and ₹10.5 in Mumbai.

The prices of domestic ATF have been raised to ₹138.5 per litre from ₹137.1 per litre, and the prices of commercial cooking gas went to ₹2,820 per 19 kg from ₹2,810 per 19 kg. The price hike is for commercial LPG used by businesses and industrial consumers, while the prices are ₹2,775 in Mumbai, ₹2,971 in Kolkata and ₹2,994.5 in Chennai. However, there is no change on the prices of domestic LPG, which remains at ₹942 for a 14.2-kg cylinder.

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Meanwhile, this is the fourth consecutive monthly hike in the prices of domestic ATF, amid persistently high international crude oil prices due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Jet Fuel prices were raised ₹5 per litre in August, ₹6.28 in September and ₹16 in October before the latest increase. Jet fuel accounts for 40% of the costs of an airline's operation. But the regulated retail petrol and diesel rates remain unchanged across the country.