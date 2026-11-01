/Ravi Teja’s Irumudi lands in labour department row over child actor’s welfare: Report

Telugu cinema actor Ravi Teja's film Irumudi has come under scrutiny after the Telangana Labour Department issued a notice to its makers over a complaint concerning a child actress. The complaint raises questions about her working hours, remuneration and safety during the film's production and promotional activities. The department has now asked the film's producers, Mythri Movie Makers, to appear for a meeting and provide relevant records.

What is the complaint against Irumudi makers?

According to a report by Telangana Today, the complaint was filed by C. Mahesh Babu, founder-president of Jai Lok Satta (Social Justice Forum). It raises concerns about child actress Nakshathra's working hours, remuneration and other aspects of her participation in the film.

The joint commissioner of labour for the Ranga Reddy Zone has scheduled a meeting with the production house on November 4 at Anjaiah Karmika Samkshema Bhavan in RTC X Roads. The department has sought several documents from the producers, including permission from the District Magistrate, parental consent, attendance records, details of working hours, educational arrangements and safety measures put in place during the shoot.

The production house has also been asked to provide records of Nakshathra's participation in promotional events and clarify whether 20 per cent of her remuneration was deposited in a fixed deposit account in her name, as per the report. The producers have been directed to attend the meeting with the relevant documents or send an authorised representative.

Why is the promotional event also under scrutiny?

Apart from the concerns surrounding the child's working conditions, the department is reportedly expected to examine whether the conversations and language used during a promotional event for Irumudi affected Nakshathra's dignity and safety.

The development comes after Ravi Teja faced criticism over an exchange with the young actor at the film's pre-release event in August. During the interaction, Nakshhatra asked the actor what nickname he would give her. Ravi Teja responded with a term that was criticised as allegedly derogatory. When the child actress said she did not know its meaning, the actor replied that he would explain it to her later.

The exchange drew criticism from some viewers, who questioned the appropriateness of the language used while addressing a child performer at a public event. Others defended the actor, arguing that the word could also be used as a term of endearment. Neither Ravi Teja nor the film's team has publicly addressed the controversy, according to the reports.

All about Irumudi

The Telugu-language action film, Irumudi, is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series. Apart from Ravi Teja and Nakshathra, the film also starred Sai Kumar, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika, among others.