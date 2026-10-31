/SNL writer Jimmy Fowlie’s sister's case: Boyfriend, another suspect arrested nearly a year after her disappearance

Los Angeles police have arrested two people in connection with the disappearance and suspected killing of Christina Downer, the sister of Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie. One of those taken into custody is Downer's boyfriend. The arrests come nearly a year after Downer was reported missing, with investigators now alleging that the two suspects were involved in her murder and the subsequent concealment of the crime.

Two arrested in Christina Downer's missing case

Two people, including the boyfriend of Christina Downer, the missing sister of Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie, have reportedly been arrested on suspicion of murder in Los Angeles. The arrests follow an investigation that began after Downer disappeared in December 2025 and prompted her family to seek help from the public. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) identified the suspects as Delorean Bijon Brandon, 41, Downer's boyfriend, and Kaylee Nicole Markowski, 34. Both were arrested on October 29 and booked on suspicion of murder. Their bail was set at $2 million each, according to authorities.

In its latest update, the LAPD said detectives identified Brandon and Markowski as the individuals allegedly responsible for Downer's murder, the disposal of her body and the concealment of their involvement. Brandon was arrested in the Highland Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles, while Markowski was taken into custody in Tarzana. Both were booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center, with reportedly bail set at $2 million apiece.

Earlier in October, investigators had also searched an Airbnb property in Joshua Tree in connection with Downer's disappearance, with assistance from K-9 units and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Authorities have not publicly disclosed what, if anything, was recovered during that search.

How did Christina Downer go missing?

Christina Downer was reported missing on December 18, 2025, after her ex-husband requested a welfare check because he had not heard from her for an extended period. Reportedly, according to the LAPD, Brandon told investigators that Downer had moved out of their shared residence several months earlier, leaving behind her belongings, vehicle and dog.

Her disappearance also drew attention after her brother, Jimmy Fowlie, shared a missing-person appeal on social media on December 22. The SNL writer asked people to help locate his sister and expressed concern for her safety. In his post, he mentioned that Downer was last seen in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles and was particularly attached to her dog, Rex.

What led to the murder investigation?

The investigation took a significant turn after Downer's cellphone was reportedly found washed ashore at Santa Monica Beach. Detectives from the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division subsequently took over the case.