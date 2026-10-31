/Daytime Emmy Awards 2026: General Hospital wins Best Drama, The Kelly Clarkson Show bags 5 awards | Complete winners list

The 53rd edition of the Daytime Emmy Awards took place on October 30, celebrating achievements across daytime television, with soap operas, talk shows, entertainment programmes and lifestyle series. It was held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles and was streamed on YouTube.

General Hospital steals the show

Among the notable winners that stole the show was ABC's General Hospital, which bagged the Outstanding Daytime Drama Series award, extending its winning streak to six consecutive years. The show had entered the ceremony with 13 nominations and collected four awards overall.

Its other wins included Outstanding Writing Team, Outstanding Casting and Outstanding Guest Performance for Jeff Kober.

The Kelly Clarkson Show, meanwhile, topped the overall programme tally. The talk show, which concluded its seven-season run in August, secured five awards, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series.

Here is the complete list of winners from the 53rd Daytime Emmy Awards.

Program Categories

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series: General Hospital

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Outstanding Entertainment News Series: Entertainment Tonight

Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series: Be My Guest With Ina Garten

Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series: Lucky Chow

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Series: Justice for the People With Judge Milian

Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program: Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross

Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program: Home Town Takeover

Outstanding Lifestyle Program: A Different Breed

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program: Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter

Outstanding Daytime Special: Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children With Autism

Outstanding Daytime Short Form Program: Glam Through the Ages

Acting Categories

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series: Tamara Tunie – Beyond the Gates

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series: Scott Clifton – The Bold and the Beautiful

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series: Beth Maitland – The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series: Roger Howarth – The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series: Ambyr Michelle – Beyond the Gates

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Jeff Kober – General Hospital

Hosting Categories

Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host: Sherri Shepherd – Sherri

Outstanding Culinary Host: Ina Garten – Be My Guest With Ina Garten

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily: Star Jones and Corey Jovan – Divorce Court

Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily: Giada De Laurentiis – Giada in My Kitchen

Writing and Directing

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series: General Hospital

Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series: Expedition Unknown and This Old House (Tie)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series: Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Non-Studio Non-Fiction Series: A Different Breed

Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Studio Non-Fiction Series: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Technical Categories