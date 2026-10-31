/Daytime Emmy Awards 2026: General Hospital wins Best Drama, The Kelly Clarkson Show bags 5 awards | Complete winners list

The 53rd edition of the Daytime Emmy Awards took place on October 30, celebrating achievements across daytime television, with soap operas, talk shows, entertainment programmes and lifestyle series. It was held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles and was streamed on YouTube.
General Hospital steals the show
Among the notable winners that stole the show was ABC's General Hospital, which bagged the Outstanding Daytime Drama Series award, extending its winning streak to six consecutive years. The show had entered the ceremony with 13 nominations and collected four awards overall.
Its other wins included Outstanding Writing Team, Outstanding Casting and Outstanding Guest Performance for Jeff Kober.
The Kelly Clarkson Show, meanwhile, topped the overall programme tally. The talk show, which concluded its seven-season run in August, secured five awards, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series.
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Here is the complete list of winners from the 53rd Daytime Emmy Awards.
Program Categories
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series: General Hospital
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series: The Kelly Clarkson Show
Outstanding Entertainment News Series: Entertainment Tonight
Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series: Be My Guest With Ina Garten
Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series: Lucky Chow
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Series: Justice for the People With Judge Milian
Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program: Solo Traveling With Tracee Ellis Ross
Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program: Home Town Takeover
Outstanding Lifestyle Program: A Different Breed
Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program: Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter
Outstanding Daytime Special: Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children With Autism
Outstanding Daytime Short Form Program: Glam Through the Ages
Acting Categories
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series: Tamara Tunie – Beyond the Gates
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series: Scott Clifton – The Bold and the Beautiful
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series: Beth Maitland – The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Daytime Drama Series: Roger Howarth – The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series: Ambyr Michelle – Beyond the Gates
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Jeff Kober – General Hospital
Hosting Categories
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host: Sherri Shepherd – Sherri
Outstanding Culinary Host: Ina Garten – Be My Guest With Ina Garten
Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily: Star Jones and Corey Jovan – Divorce Court
Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily: Giada De Laurentiis – Giada in My Kitchen
Writing and Directing
Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series: General Hospital
Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series: Expedition Unknown and This Old House (Tie)
Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series: Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Non-Studio Non-Fiction Series: A Different Breed
Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Studio Non-Fiction Series: The Kelly Clarkson Show
Technical Categories
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime Program: Long Way Home
Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Non-Studio Program: A Different Breed
Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Studio Program: Craft Roundtables
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing for a Prerecorded Daytime Program: Long Way Home
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing for a Live Daytime Program: The Kelly Clarkson Show
Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program: Beyond the Gates
Outstanding Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design: The Kelly Clarkson Show
Outstanding Costume Design/Styling: The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup: Beyond the Gates and The Kelly Clarkson Show (Tie)
Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program: General Hospital
Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design: The Drew Barrymore Show