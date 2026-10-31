/Lauren Bennett cause of death revealed; Party Rock Anthem singer died by suicide

Four months after Lauren Bennett's demise in the UK, the circumstances surrounding her death have been revealed. According to reports, an inquest at Kent and Medway Coroners' Court on October 30 confirmed that the 36-year-old died by suicide.

Lauren Bennett died by suicide

Assistant coroner Jyoti Gill told the hearing that Bennett had been experiencing serious mental health difficulties in the months leading up to her death. She had been admitted to hospital in January due to what Gill described as "substantial psychological suffering".

Following her discharge, the singer continued to report distressing symptoms linked to her prescribed medication.

Also Read: Party Rock Anthem singer Lauren Bennett tragically passes away at 37

Bennett was also receiving support from "special mental health services" at the time of her death. She had met with the services just days before May 29, when she went missing after leaving home for a walk.

According to the account presented at the inquest, Bennett told her partner, Kenny Wormald, that she was stepping out for a walk at around 9 am. When she did not return, Wormald and her father, Richard Bennett, used a phone-tracking application to locate her.

They eventually found her body in a woodland area near their home.

Lauren Bennett's music career

Richard Bennett also shared a statement during the proceedings, with the coroner reading his words in court. He spoke about his daughter's journey as a performer, recalling how she began pursuing music at a young age and eventually made a name for herself in the industry.

He described watching her develop into an artist as one of the greatest joys of his life. Her family members, including her brother, stepbrother and sister-in-law, were present at the hearing.

Bennett became widely recognised after lending her vocals to LMFAO's 2011 global hit Party Rock Anthem. The track, featuring the electronic music duo, became a major chart success.

She was also part of the girl group G.R.L., alongside Simone Battle, Emmalyn Estrada and Natasha Slayton. The group gained attention with songs such as Vacation and Wild Wild Love, their collaboration with Pitbull.

Following Bennett's death, her former bandmates announced the news in a social media statement on July 6.