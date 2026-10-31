/Lauren Bennett cause of death revealed; Party Rock Anthem singer died by suicide

Four months after Lauren Bennett's demise in the UK, the circumstances surrounding her death have been revealed. According to reports, an inquest at Kent and Medway Coroners' Court on October 30 confirmed that the 36-year-old died by suicide.
Lauren Bennett died by suicide
Assistant coroner Jyoti Gill told the hearing that Bennett had been experiencing serious mental health difficulties in the months leading up to her death. She had been admitted to hospital in January due to what Gill described as "substantial psychological suffering".
Following her discharge, the singer continued to report distressing symptoms linked to her prescribed medication.
Bennett was also receiving support from "special mental health services" at the time of her death. She had met with the services just days before May 29, when she went missing after leaving home for a walk.
Trending Stories
According to the account presented at the inquest, Bennett told her partner, Kenny Wormald, that she was stepping out for a walk at around 9 am. When she did not return, Wormald and her father, Richard Bennett, used a phone-tracking application to locate her.
Also Read: Selma Blair gets emotional as she breaks silence on plane incident for first time: 'I’m sorry that it’s taken..'
They eventually found her body in a woodland area near their home.
Lauren Bennett's music career
Richard Bennett also shared a statement during the proceedings, with the coroner reading his words in court. He spoke about his daughter's journey as a performer, recalling how she began pursuing music at a young age and eventually made a name for herself in the industry.
He described watching her develop into an artist as one of the greatest joys of his life. Her family members, including her brother, stepbrother and sister-in-law, were present at the hearing.
Bennett became widely recognised after lending her vocals to LMFAO's 2011 global hit Party Rock Anthem. The track, featuring the electronic music duo, became a major chart success.
She was also part of the girl group G.R.L., alongside Simone Battle, Emmalyn Estrada and Natasha Slayton. The group gained attention with songs such as Vacation and Wild Wild Love, their collaboration with Pitbull.
Following Bennett's death, her former bandmates announced the news in a social media statement on July 6.
"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren. Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us," they wrote. "We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved. Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will always be in our hearts."