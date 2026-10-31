/Selma Blair gets emotional as she breaks silence on plane incident for first time: 'I’m sorry that it’s taken..'

Selma Blair has broken her silence on her viral flight incident.On October 31, the 54-year-old actress spoke on camera for the first time since her October 11 arrest, posting an emotional video to Instagram.

“I know I’ve been quiet for a couple weeks since October 11th,” Blair told her followers. “And you deserve to hear from me directly. And I’m sorry that it’s taken this long.”

In the clip, the actress fought back tears as she apologised to her followers for the long silence on the controversy that dominated the social media trends for weeks.

Almost three weeks after her October 11 arrest on assault charges following a Delta flight to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport, Blair broke her silence, saying her fans deserve to hear from her directly.

“I know I’ve been quiet for a couple weeks since October 11th,” Blair told her followers. “And you deserve to hear from me directly. And I’m sorry that it’s taken this long.”

Following her arrest, she appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and was released on bail.

“I know I’ve been quiet for a couple weeks since October 11th,” Blair told her followers. “And you deserve to hear from me directly. And I’m sorry that it’s taken this long.”

As of now a “legal matter going on.'' Hence, her lawyers have asked her to keep quiet.

“And I take this very seriously. What I can tell you, though, is very simple, and the truest thing I know about myself, in that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life,” she said.

Getting emotional as she addressed the fallout of the incident, Blair issued a heartfelt apology to those affected and thanked her supporters.

“And so, to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, that I frightened, alarmed. I am so sorry,” continued Blair. “And to the people that have written, or called, or sent wishes of love or caring, it has meant everything to me and my son, who is my world, as a scout who is also okay. So right now, I’m going to be taking care of my health and my son, and thinking of you all with gratitude and love.”

What happened on the flight