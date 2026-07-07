/Party Rock Anthem singer Lauren Bennett tragically passes away at 37

Singer Lauren Bennett, best known for the 2011 hit Party Rock Anthem, has died at the age of 37. The British singer’s death was announced by her former band, G.R.L, in a statement on social media on Monday.

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren," the statement announcing her death read. "Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us.

“We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us,” the Instagram post continued. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved. Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren."

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The statement did not reveal the cause of death. Lauren’s family or her representatives have not issued any statement so far.

Lauren Bennett's cause of death unknown

There have been no reports regarding what led to Lauren Bennett’s untimely death. It has not been revealed if the singer was suffering from any illness in the days before her death.

Her Instagram profile shows that she has been inactive on social media since early this year. Her last Instagram post is from February 22, which was a music video of her performing a Nancy Sinatra song. So far, no updates have come from her friends regarding the potential circumstances of her death.

The late singer leaves behind a daughter, Harlow, six, whom she had with Footloose actor Kenny Wormald. She used to post photos of her daughter frequently on Instagram till 2021.

Who Was Lauren Bennett?

Lauren Bennett started performing at a very young age in England. She was part of the girl band 'Paradiso Girls' in the mid-2000s. It was with Paradiso Girls that the iconic 2011 single Party Rock Anthem. The band included Chelsea Korka from the US, Aria Crescendo of France, Shar Mae Amor from the Philippines, and fellow British national Kelly Beckett.