/Hrithik Roshan mourns Sanjay Gupta's death, recalls making Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan has expressed grief over the sudden demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, with whom he collaborated for the 2017 film Kaabil. The actor shared an emotional message on his social media following the director's death at his Mumbai residence on Saturday, October 31. He reportedly suffered a head injury following a fall.

Hrithik Roshan remembers Sanjay Gupta

Taking to X, Hrithik shared a photograph with Gupta and said, "Sanjay , I'm gonna miss you man. One film with you wasn't enough ... I will always remember our time together with so much love for you .. your laughter, your passion , that child in you that lit up with every good idea , there was so much more we needed to do together man , this is way too soon."

Hrithik also looked back at the experience of making Kaabil. "Im gonna remember you with so much gratitude my friend , I wish I had hugged you harder and thanked you for giving me the best experience of my life with kaabil. Nobody will fully know how much you gave that film. I’m heartbroken , this was too soon," he added. "Strength to the family …Rest in peace my friend …"

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Hrithik and Sanjay's Kaabil

The duo worked together in the 2017 revenge thriller Kaabil, which featured Yami Gautam opposite the actor. The film revolved around Rohan Bhatnagar, a visually impaired man whose life takes a tragic turn following a violent incident involving his wife, Supriya.

The cast also included Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy and Girish Kulkarni in key roles. It was backed by Rakesh Roshan's FilmKraft Productions.

Sanjay Gupta's death

According to reports, Gupta sustained a fatal head injury after falling at his Mumbai residence. The incident reportedly took place during the night, and he was discovered the following morning.

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Police have reportedly found no evidence of foul play. Gupta's last rites were performed in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Several film personalities, including Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan, Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy and Farah Khan, were present to pay their final respects.