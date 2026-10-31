/Sanjay Dutt mourns brother Sanjay Gupta's demise, vows to fulfil his Kaante 2 dream

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, 59, died after reportedly falling in the bathroom and suffering a serious head injury. The incident happened late on Friday night and has left the entire industry in shock, with friends starting to reach his home.

One of Gupta's closest friends was actor Sanjay Dutt. The two namesakes shared a very deep bond, and their collaboration and friendship made it to the big screen.

Sanjay Dutt pays tribute to brother Sanjay Gupta

Soon after the news of Gupta's passing, Dutt was quick to share a tribute for his brother, whom he called Gupto.

Taking to X, Dutt wrote,''Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together.''

Also read: Shootout at Wadala director Sanjay Gupta died after bathroom fall

Sharing throwback pictures of them together, the actor recalled that they were discussing Kaante 2 recently, and said he will make the second part to make his dream come true in his memory.

''We were just discussing Kante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul 🙏🏼'' he wrote.

Sanjay Dutt and Sanjay Gupta: The gangster duo

Dutt and Gupta were one of Bollywood's most frequent actor-director/producer collaborations and shared a very close bond. Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel The Fire (1994), which starred Sanjay Dutt.

In total, they have worked together in nine films, but some of their most famous collaborations include Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004), Zinda (2006), and Dus Kahaniyaan (2007) - anthology segment.

At one point, the two had a fallout, but they later made up. The director had often spoken fondly about him, and recently he talked about what a great actor he is.