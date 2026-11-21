The makers of Hanu-Man are all set to explore another fantasy world with their upcoming film, Hanuman 2: The Rise of Vanaras. The project, which will star Panja Vaisshnav Tej, has been formally announced by Primeshow Entertainment.

Hanuman 2: The Rise of Vanaras announced

The announcement poster sheds light on the film's mystical universe. It shows a man climbing through clouds, surrounded by a great divine presence. The visual hints at an ambitious fantasy adventure and has sparked curiosity about what the makers have planned for their next venture.

Written and directed by Vi Anand, Hanuman 2: The Rise of Vanaras is produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy. The film will be released in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Announcing the project, the team wrote, “What began with a dream continues with an even bigger vision. Proud to take the legacy of #HanuMan forward with our next ambitious venture. Presenting #HanuMan2 – THE RISE OF VANARAS. Looking forward to this exciting collaboration with @panja_vaishnav_tej and the visionary @vi_anand as we set out to create something truly spectacular. More updates soon”

Producer K Niranjan Reddy opens up about the project

Speaking about the project, producer K Niranjan Reddy said, “We have always believed in the power of stories that come from our culture and imagination. After Hanu-Man, we wanted to embark on a journey that would allow us to explore another fascinating world of fantasy. ‘Hanuman 2: The Rise of Vanaras’ is a step towards that vision. With an exciting story, a grand cinematic canvas and Panja Vaisshnav Tej at the forefront, we are looking forward to bringing something truly special to audiences. This is just the beginning of another exciting chapter for us.”

Further details about the cast and storyline are yet to be revealed.