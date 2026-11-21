Reality television has often given the internet its most unexpected memes, and Bigg Boss 20 has delivered another moment that viewers cannot seem to get enough of. A disagreement between contestants Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel over the word “professor” has turned into a widely shared viral exchange, attracting attention from celebrities, brands and audiences outside the show's usual fan base.

How did Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel's exchange become a viral moment?

The Bigg Boss 20 house has witnessed several heated conversations this season, but one recent exchange has found an audience well beyond the show's viewers. Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel got into an argument during a nomination task after Qazi repeatedly referred to Manish as a professor.

What began as a remark about Manish's appearance soon turned into a prolonged disagreement. Manish objected to the nickname and insisted that he did not look like a professor, while Qazi questioned why the reference had upset him.

The exchange continued outside the nomination area, with the two contestants repeating their respective positions. Manish's emphatic response and Qazi's insistence on the comparison quickly caught the attention of viewers, who began sharing clips and creating memes around the dialogue.

Professor moment goes beyond TV, celebrities and global brands join in

As the clips continue circulating, the “I don't, Professor" exchange has become a reminder of how quickly a moment from reality television can cross platforms, reach celebrities and become a part of the internet's wider pop-culture conversation.

The moment soon reached comedian and actor Vir Das, who reacted to the ongoing discussion on social media. He posted a sarcastic remark about Manish looking like a professor and also shared a video responding to the episode. His reaction added another layer to the meme's popularity, with fans circulating his post alongside clips from the Bigg Boss house.

Streaming platform Netflix India also picked up on the viral exchange. The streaming platform shared a post featuring Álvaro Morte, known for playing the Professor in Money Heist, with a caption referencing the ongoing conversation. The post created a crossover between the reality show and the popular crime drama, giving social media users another reason to revisit the dialogue. Fans responded with jokes about the fictional Professor joining the Bigg Boss universe, while others celebrated the unexpected connection.

The meme's reach has also extended into football, with Liverpool FC joining the conversation online. The club's involvement highlighted how a short exchange from an Indian reality show had begun reaching audiences across different entertainment and sports communities.

Chef and television personality Ranveer Brar has also been mentioned among the names associated with the trend. The viral moment continues to inspire social media edits, reactions and playful references, turning a brief argument into one of the season's most recognisable internet moments.

Bollywood actor Aarya Babbar also joined the conversation surrounding the viral “I don't, professor” exchange from Bigg Boss 20. His reaction added to the growing buzz around Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel's interaction, which has caught the attention of celebrities, entertainment platforms and sports teams.

Maddock Films also joined the trend by sharing a scene featuring Pankaj Tripathi from its horror-comedy film Stree.