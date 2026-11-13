Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed its fair share of heated confrontations, unexpected twists and dramatic moments, but Scout OP's latest move has caught everyone off guard. After his physical altercation with fellow contestant Yung DSA and a series of disagreements inside the house, Scout has made a surprising decision. In a promo for the upcoming episode, the rapper is seen shaving off his hair, unveiling a completely bald look. His sudden transformation has left housemates and viewers curious, with social media buzzing about the drastic change.

Why did Scout OP and Yung DSA get into a fight?

The disagreement between Scout OP and Yung DSA reportedly started during a captaincy task in the Bigg Boss house. The contestants were participating in a challenge involving Uditi Singh, who was seated on a chair while the other housemates attempted to make her emotional. During the task, Scout tried to burn a corner of Uditi's family photograph as part of his strategy. His actions drew objections from Yung DSA and Gullu, who continued commenting on the situation.

What began as a disagreement soon escalated into a heated exchange, with both contestants trading verbal remarks. Scout eventually pushed Yung, turning the argument into a physical confrontation. The task was subsequently stopped, and the two were asked to stay apart.

The incident also affected their friendship. Yung expressed disappointment over Scout's behaviour and told Bigg Boss that he had not expected such an incident from someone he considered close. He also maintained that he had deliberately kept his hands in his pockets to avoid getting physical during the confrontation.

What punishment did Bigg Boss give Scout OP?

Following the altercation, Bigg Boss took action against Scout for his behaviour. He was nominated for the remainder of the season and barred from participating in future captaincy tasks. He was also stripped of opportunities to receive special powers, while Bigg Boss retained the authority to evict him at any point.

Scout later attempted to apologise to Yung, acknowledging his mistake. However, the incident continued to affect their equation, with the friendship between the two becoming a major talking point among viewers.

Why did Scout OP shave his head?

The drama continued when Scout found himself involved in another disagreement, this time with Lovepreet Gill. The argument reportedly began after Scout made a remark about pyjama strings while Love was singing. Love confronted him, while Qazi Touqeer also questioned his comment.

Although Scout eventually apologised, the series of confrontations appeared to leave him visibly disturbed. A promo for the November 13 episode shows Scout entering the washroom and shaving off his hair, leaving him with a completely bald appearance. The sudden transformation caught the attention of the other contestants and raised questions about what prompted him to take such a drastic step.

His new look has also become a talking point among viewers, with social media users discussing whether the makeover was connected to the mounting pressure and disagreements he has faced inside the house.

Internet reacts to Scout OP's new look

Scout's unexpected transformation has sparked conversations among Bigg Boss 20 followers. His bald appearance has attracted attention, with viewers sharing theories about what might have prompted the decision.

While some discussions have focused on his recent disagreements with Yung and Love, others have questioned the timing of his sudden makeover and even felt sorry for his change in behaviour. One user wrote, "His mental health is destroyed."

Another user wrote, "Matlab wo depression mai chala jaaye bahar uske family wale depression mai chale jaaye. Bas inki trp aati rhni chahiye. (I mean, it doesn't matter if that person slips into depression, or if their family members end up depressed too. All they care about is that their TRPs keep coming in)."

"Being a gullu supporter now I will vote scout bro is giving the best content. Hope scout/gullu will be top2 and scout should lift the trophy", wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, "What is this behaviour. BB Team should have some Shame and true to public. Atleast b real with us."