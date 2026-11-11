/Rohit Shetty issues clarification over fake post on Bigg Boss 20 roast: 'Not on Facebook or X'

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has issued a clarification after a Facebook post attributed to him went viral. The alleged post led many to speculate and believe that the director had commented on a comedian, Gaurav Gupta’s roast of Bigg Boss 20 contestants Scout OP and Love Gill. Shetty took to Instagram on Tuesday and clarified that he is not on Facebook or X and that Instagram is his only official social media platform.

Rohit Shetty warns fans against fake accounts

Shetty took to Instagram to warn fans against fake accounts impersonating him on other platforms. He urged people not to engage with such profiles or consider the content shared through them as his own.

In his statement, he wrote, "I would like to clarify that my only official social media presence is on Instagram. I am not present on Facebook or X. Any account or profile claiming to be me on these platforms is fake and unauthorised. I request everyone to not engage with such accounts or consider any content posted through them as coming from me. Thank you for your understanding and continued support."

What was the post about?

The clarification came after a Facebook post, seemingly discussing Gaurav Gupta's roast of Bigg Boss 20 contestants Scout OP and Love Gill, began circulating online. The post read, "Friendly roasting theek hai par roasting ke naam par kisi ka mazaak udaana band hona chahiye. Hansana achhi baat hai, lekin kisi ko rulakar ya insult karke hansna nahi. Respect everyone (Friendly roasting is fine, but making fun of someone under the guise of 'roasting' needs to stop. It’s good to make people laugh, but not at the expense of making someone cry or by insulting them)."

The post was attributed to the filmmaker and many social media users believed it was his official handle.

What is the Gaurav Gupta roast controversy?

Recently, popular comedian Gaurav Gupta appeared on the Diwali-special episode of Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan.

During the episode, Gupta took playful digs at several contestants, including Scout OP and Love Gill. However, some of his jokes, particularly those concerning their personal lives, did not go down well with the contestants.

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