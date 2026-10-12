/Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan questions Love Gill about physical boundaries with ScoutOP

This week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 has become a major talking point among viewers, with Salman Khan’s interactions with the contestants sparking fresh discussions. From addressing house dynamics to questioning the equation between Love Gill and ScoutOP, the episode has put their bond under the spotlight once again.

Salman Khan questions Love Gill’s closeness with ScoutOP after Amrapali Dubey’s objection

The dynamics between contestants on Bigg Boss 20 continue to draw attention, with the friendship between Love Gill and gamer ScoutOP becoming a recurring topic of discussion. After Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey questioned their physical closeness, host Salman Khan addressed the subject during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, asking Love about her comfort with physical contact.

During the episode, Salman asked Love whether she had a brother. She confirmed that she did and told him her younger brother was 17 years old. Salman then asked about their equation and whether physical contact between siblings made her uncomfortable.

Love responded that such gestures were normal between them. Salman followed up with a hypothetical example involving touching her brother’s foot near his thigh. Love indicated that she would not find it awkward. Salman then accepted her explanation before gesturing towards Amrapali as he walked away, suggesting that his questions related to the situation she had previously raised.

Why did Amrapali Dubey question ScoutOP’s behaviour?

The discussion follows an incident in which Scout was seen massaging Love’s back with his hand inside her shirt. Amrapali later spoke to Love about what she had witnessed, explaining that she felt such physical contact could be uncomfortable for people watching from outside, particularly contestants’ romantic partners.

Amrapali’s concern was about how the interaction might be perceived and its possible impact on relationships beyond the show. She pointed out that even if Love and Scout were comfortable with the gesture, their partners might see the situation differently.

ScoutOP, whose real name is Tanmay Singh, has previously spoken about his connection with Love during a conversation with fellow contestant Yung DSA. Although Scout has referred to Love as his sister, he also discussed feeling attached to her and admitted uncertainty when Yung asked whether his feelings were changing. The remarks attracted attention because Scout has a relationship outside the house with YouTuber Kaashvi Hiranandani. His comments, alongside his interactions with Love, have prompted questions from viewers about how he understands their relationship.

Internet reacts to ScoutOP and Love Gill's behaviour?

Bigg Boss fans took to the social media platform to express their views about the recent episodes, and one user wrote, 'Salman Khan was embarrassed with #Lovegill; answer, it's so shameful that she agreed.' Makers couldn't show us all clear what happened. Scout should be ashamed."

Another user wrote, "Love Gill needs a serious reality check, and she needs it NOW. Talking about being “best friends” and “siblings” in front of everyone, while planning how to create distance behind their backs? In trying so hard to be loyal, she is literally making herself look like a fool on national TV. Wake up, girl! #BiggBoss20."