/Navratri 2026: 9 days, 9 forms of Goddess Durga and 9 colours- Check the complete list

Finally, that time of year is here! Navratri 2026 began on October 11, taking everyone into nine divine days of devotion, vibrant celebrations, and the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine forms. Each day is linked to a specific colour and dedicated to a different aspect of the goddess. As devotees embrace these nine auspicious days with faith and festive fervour, here’s everything you need to know about the nine Navratri colours and the goddesses associated with each day in 2026.