/Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan: A look at his evergreen on-screen pairings with leading ladies: From Rekha to Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has shared the screen with several leading ladies over the years. Here’s a look at his most iconic on-screen pairings, from Rekha and Jaya Bachchan to Parveen Babi and more.
Amitabh Bachchan has shared the screen with some of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses, and the pairings continue to win the hearts of millions. From Rekha to Jaya Bachchan, his chemistry with these stars has given Hindi cinema some of its most memorable moments. On Big B’s 84th birthday, let’s revisit some of his most iconic and celebrated on-screen pairings that stood out.
One of Amitabh Bachchan’s most beloved pairings is with Rekha. They are celebrated for their intense chemistry and emotional depth. Together, they delivered a golden-era collaboration through several major box-office hits such as Do Anjaane, Alaap, Silsila, Suhaag, Ram Balram, and many more.
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan also make a striking pair. They first appeared together as co-stars in Bansi Aur Birju; since then, they have delivered several hits, including Mili, Zanjeer, Ek Nazar, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, among others. They got married on June 3, 1973, and share two children, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
Bachchan and Parveen Babi also formed one of the most stylish and iconic on-screen pairings of the late 1970s and early 1980s. Together, they defined an era of blockbusters and chart-topping songs such as "Jab Se Tumko Dekha," "Sanam Tum Jahan Mera Dil Wahan," "Jawani Janeman Haseen Dilruba," and many more.
Amitabh Bachchan also gained attention for his pairing with Hema Malini, forming one of the most celebrated and iconic on-screen duos in Indian cinema. Their dynamic yet charming on-screen presence won millions of hearts and earned lasting love over the years. Their films include Sholay, Baghban, Naseeb, Satte Pe Satta, and many more.
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada are one of the most celebrated and graceful on-screen pairings. Critics and audiences loved them for their chemistry, elegance, expressive eyes, and classical poise. Their most popular collaborations are Sharaabi, Aakhree Raasta, Aaj ka Arjun, and others.