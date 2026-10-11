/IND vs WI, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma smashes 18-ball fifty, sets record for fastest to 2,000 T20I runs

Abhishek Sharma created history by becoming the fastest batter to score 2,000 runs in T20 internationals in terms of balls faced, breaking the record held by former India captain Suryakumar Yadav. The left-handed opener reached the milestone during the third T20I against the West Indies at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday (Oct 11). The 26-year-old took just 1,024 balls to complete 2,000 T20I runs, comfortably beating Suryakumar’s record of 1,164 balls, which he achieved against South Africa in Gqeberha in Dec 2023.

Abhishek celebrated the milestone with a quickfire 18-ball half-century, putting on a powerful display of batting. After scoring 21 in the opening T20I, the opener made the most of his opportunity in Indore, attacking the West Indies bowlers from the start.

He began his attacking intent against Roston Chase in the second over, hitting two sixes and a boundary. Shamar Springer faced similar treatment as Abhishek struck two fours and a six in the fourth over. He then attacked Shamar Joseph, hitting another six over cover and a boundary towards mid-wicket.

Also Read - Smith surpasses Root to set new record for most catches by a fielder in Tests

Abhishek completed his half-century by pulling a short delivery from Joseph towards deep mid-wicket for two runs. It was his first fifty of the series and the 14th of his T20I career.

Also Read - Rahmat Shah scripts history, becomes first Afghan captain to achieve THIS feat

After Sanju Samson’s early dismissal, Abhishek partnered with Ishan Kishan to build a 50-run stand in just 20 balls. Their aggressive batting kept India moving quickly before Chase dismissed Kishan for 37, ending their 108-run partnership.