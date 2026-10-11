/Steve Smith surpasses Joe Root to set new record for most catches by a fielder in Tests

Steve Smith added another major achievement to his Test career, overtaking England’s Joe Root to become the fielder with the most catches in Test cricket history during the first Test between South Africa and Australia in Durban. Smith reached the milestone on Day 3 after taking a catch to dismiss David Bedingham off Pat Cummins' bowling. Batting on 49, Bedingham edged a back of a length delivery towards first slip. Smith dived to his left and took an excellent catch, ending the South African batter’s innings just one run short of a half-century.

The catch took Smith’s tally to 221 in Test cricket, moving him past Root, who previously held the record with 220 catches. India’s Rahul Dravid is third on the list with 210 catches, followed by Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene with 205 and South Africa’s Jacques Kallis with 200. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is sixth with 196 catches.

Root set the previous record during the third Test against India at Lord’s last year. Smith had also taken a catch earlier on Day 3, dismissing South African captain Temba Bavuma off Nathan Lyon’s bowling.

Most catches as a fielder in Test cricket