The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa celebrated the enduring influence of Indian playback music through a special session dedicated to the memories of Asha Bhosle and S Janaki. Singer K S Chithra and actor-filmmaker Suhasini Maniratnam came together for the Lata Mangeshkar Talk, sharing personal anecdotes about the legendary singers and their impact on generations of musicians and listeners.

KS Chithra recalls the singers who shaped her musical journey

During the conversation, Chithra spoke about the singers she admired while growing up, naming Lata Mangeshkar, S Janaki and P Susheela among her inspirations. She recalled imitating Janaki during her childhood while acknowledging how difficult it was to recreate the veteran singer’s distinctive vocal style. Chithra also spoke about Mangeshkar’s devotional songs and the emotional quality that made them particularly memorable to her.

Her recollections offered a glimpse into the musical influences that helped shape her own career, which began with classical music training and gradually led her towards playback singing. Chithra remembered Bhosle for her ability to explore different musical genres and bring her own identity to every performance. She highlighted the singer’s interest in experimenting with forms such as ghazals and recalled how Bhosle wanted to be recognised for her individual artistry rather than constantly compared with her sister, Lata Mangeshkar.

Chithra also shared an amusing memory from their first meeting. Bhosle had asked her why she was singing in such a high register, an exchange that stayed with Chithra over the years. Suhasini added to the discussion with an anecdote from the making of Iruvar. She recalled how composer A R Rahman sought her help in explaining a particular singing style to Bhosle. Suhasini demonstrated the style associated with singer LR Eswari, after which Bhosle recorded the song ‘Venilla Venilla’.

S Janaki remembered for her voice and affection

Chithra’s memories of Janaki were marked by admiration for her vocal range and affection for her as a person. She spoke about Janaki’s ability to adapt her voice to different characters and bring emotion to songs across genres. The singer also recalled the warmth she experienced during visits to Janaki’s home. Chithra shared that Janaki would often feed her by hand, describing the veteran artist as a maternal figure in her life.

The session also touched upon Janaki’s early days, when she would sometimes sing between performances by mimicry artists. These opportunities helped audiences discover her voice and contributed to her eventual journey into playback singing.

Chithra and Suhasini end the session with a musical moment

The discussion moved beyond memories as Chithra sang excerpts from songs associated with the legendary singers. A musical quiz also tested her ability to identify tracks from film scenes played without their background scores. She correctly recognised all five sequences. The session concluded with Chithra performing ‘Paadariyen’ from Sindhu Bhairavi. Suhasini, who starred in the film, joined her by lip-syncing to the song, creating a moment that connected their shared film history with the memories discussed during the event.