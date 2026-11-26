Sai Pallavi is known for her expressive performances and distinctive screen presence, but her latest appearance has given fans something new to talk about. The actress who is currently basking in the success of Ramayana, starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor, has surprised audiences with a different look in Aachi Aachi, the first song from Mani Ratnam's upcoming romantic drama Inji Vellam. Featuring an illustrated glimpse of her character as a short-haired pregnant woman, the track offers an early look at the world of the film. Composed by A.R. Rahman, the song has also drawn attention for its music and Sai Pallavi's dance sequences.

Sai Pallavi in Inji Vellam's Aachi Aachi

Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Inji Vellam is finally here, and Sai Pallavi's latest appearance has become one of its biggest talking points. Titled Aachi Aachi, the track was released on November 25 and features music composed by A.R. Rahman.

The song's illustrated lyrical video offers a glimpse into the relationship between the characters played by Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi. However, it is the actor's noticeably different appearance that has caught the attention of viewers. Sporting a short bob hairstyle decorated with flowers, Sai Pallavi is depicted as a pregnant woman, a look that marks a departure from several of her previous on-screen appearances.

The illustrations follow the couple's journey through different stages of their relationship, eventually showing Sai Pallavi's character expecting children. The visuals also hint at the arrival of twin girls, connecting with details previously seen in the film's promotional material.

What is Inji Vellam about?

Inji Vellam brings together Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. The film also marks Sai Pallavi's first collaboration with Mani Ratnam, while the director reunites with Vijay Sethupathi after their 2018 film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

The project brings Mani Ratnam and A.R. Rahman together once again, continuing their long-standing creative association. Although the first song offers a glimpse into the characters' relationship and family life, the makers have not disclosed the complete storyline yet.