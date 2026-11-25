Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial took a turn in his favour on Wednesday as judges cast doubts and recommended that prosecutors drop charges in the most serious of the three cases against him and reconsider a second case.

Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman, who is presiding over the trial, told Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara that a conviction in Case 4000 was unlikely and the case should be dropped. A court spokesperson said the bribery charge presented “considerable difficulties” and that there was “serious doubt as to whether the evidentiary foundation supports this allegation.”

In this case, prosecutors alleged that Netanyahu gave regulatory benefits worth more than 1 billion shekels (approximately $300 million) to his friend, millionaire Shaul Elovitch, whose telecommunications company Bezeq owned the Walla! news website.

Netanyahu faced a charge of bribery and another charge of fraud and breach of trust in this case.

The court emphasised that its recommendations were not final decisions or a judgment in the corruption trial, but they are nevertheless an enormous win for Netanyahu.

‘…will be nothing because there is nothing’

Netanyahu’s political allies celebrated the decision. “After years of persecution against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the time has come to put an end to a trial that was tainted from the outset, divides Israeli society, and exacts a heavy price from the country,” Defence Minister Israel Katz, a Netanyahu ally, said in a statement on X.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin shared one of Netanyahu’s old social media posts in which he said, “There will be nothing because there is nothing,” which became one of Netanyahu’s catchphrases when the cases began.

Netanyahu has proclaimed his innocence all through and called the prosecution a political witch hunt.

Baharav-Miara, who does not normally attend the trial, was summoned by the court to attend Wednesday’s hearing. The Attorney General said she would “carefully review” all of the court’s recommendations with the prosecution team. “There are only two ways to bring the case to a conclusion: a verdict or an appropriate plea agreement that reflects the nature of the acts and offences,” she said during the hearing.

Court recommends reconsidering another case too

The court also recommended reconsidering Case 2000, in which prosecutors had alleged that Netanyahu sought favorable coverage in one of Israel’s top newspapers in exchange for limiting the circulation of one of that paper’s main rivals. Netanyahu faced the charge of fraud and breach of trust in this case.

“We have serious doubts as to whether the conduct described in the indictment actually constitutes a criminal offense,” the court said bluntly.

In the final case, known as Case 1000, the court urged Netanyahu’s attorneys to come to an agreement with prosecutors. In this case, Netanyahu is charged with fraud and breach of trust over allegations that he received gifts such as cigars and champagne from overseas businessmen.