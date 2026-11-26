India is moving in the right direction towards building a self-reliant defence industrial ecosystem, with domestic production, exports and private sector participation registering significant growth, Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary of the Department of Defence Production, said on Thursday (Nov 26). Addressing Defence Partnership Days 2026 in association with WION Defence Pulse in Delhi, Kumar said the country had made considerable progress in strengthening its defence manufacturing base through changes in procurement policies and greater participation from Indian companies.

“We have achieved a lot and we are in the right direction,” he said, adding that continued policy changes, particularly in defence procurement, would help India advance towards self-reliance.

90 per cent of defence acquisition budget spent on Indian companies

Highlighting the impact of government policies, Kumar said 75 per cent of the defence acquisition capital budget had been earmarked for Indian companies, up from 55 per cent in 2021. The move, he said, gave domestic manufacturers, startups and smaller businesses confidence to invest in the sector for the long term.

“As per my information, today 90 per cent of our annual defence acquisition budget is being utilised for acquisition from Indian companies,” he said.

India’s domestic defence production crossed Rs 1.75 trillion in the last financial year, while exports exceeded Rs 38,000 crore. Kumar said production could approach Rs 2 trillion in the current financial year.

He also highlighted the growing role of smaller businesses, saying around 20,000 MSMEs were now part of the country's defence industrial ecosystem. Private sector manufacturers, startups and innovators have also expanded their participation through initiatives such as Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX).

Focus on research, critical technologies

Kumar said a self-reliant defence industry should be able to manufacture weapons required by the armed forces, maintain control over supply chains, upgrade existing systems and scale up production when needed.

He called for greater investment in research and development, with a focus on developing technologies such as aero engines, propulsion systems, seeker sensors, advanced materials and semiconductors.

He also advocated a gradual shift from the ‘Buy Indian’ procurement category towards ‘Buy Indian-IDDM’ (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured), while balancing the operational requirements of the armed forces.

Startups to play role in emerging technologies

Kumar said India must expand research in artificial intelligence, cyber and quantum technologies by involving startups and sharing data and operational use cases with them.

He stressed that faster procurement of products developed by startups would encourage innovation and bring more companies into the defence sector.

He said continued changes in procurement policies and greater support for domestic research would help India strengthen its defence industrial ecosystem.