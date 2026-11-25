Kendall Jenner has found herself at the center of an online debate. Recently, the American social media personality was spotted using a yellow cloth as a wrapping cloth over her bikini, which featured the sacred Hindu symbol ''Om'' and ‘’Trishul.''

The supermodel recently jetted off to the Bahamas for a luxurious beach holiday with her sister Kylie Jenner and other friends to celebrate their close friend Hailey Bieber's 30th birthday, and the sisters shared several fun-filled moments from the getaway on social media.

In photos shared by Kylie, The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen wearing a black bikini. She layered a mustard-yellow sarong over the swimwear, which had the Om and Trishul symbols printed all over it.

While Kendall's fashion moments always grab attention online, this time it was her covering cloth, which featured the sacred Om symbol, that sparked the controversy.

Taking to her Instagram on Nov 24, Kylie shared two pictures from a yacht trip, with a caption reading, cutest girl in the whole world.''

As soon as the photos went viral, the look sparked a heated debate on social media, particularly from Indian users.

Many criticised Kendall for using a sacred religious symbol as a casual fashion accessory.

Commenting on the picture, one user wrote,''this is worn incorrectly.''

Another user commented, ‘’Om is not just a design or a fashion statement. It is a sacred symbol of faith, devotion and Sanatan culture for millions of Hindus. Please respect our religious beliefs and symbols.''

The third user called it ''disrespecting.''

The yellow cloth that Kendall was wrapping around herself is a common piece of cloth that is available in many cities across India, and it is used for religious purposes.

What is Om?