Shraddha Kapoor’s much-anticipated biopic, Eetha, is gearing up for its theatrical release on December 4. At the launch of the film’s song “Ji Ji Re Ji” in Pune on November 24, director Laxman Utekar praised the actress for her dedication and the effort she put into bringing the iconic Tamasha and Lavani artiste Vithabai to life. He revealed that Shraddha underwent intense physical training for the role and continued rehearsing despite suffering a muscle tear in her foot after hours of practice.

Shraddha Kapoor rehearsed with 8 kg ghungroos for 25 days

During a media interaction at the event on Tuesday, Laxman revealed that Shraddha rehearsed each song for 25 days, wearing 4 kg ghungroos on each leg and practising for nearly eight hours a day. He added that her feet would often swell because of the demanding routine.

He said, “Shraddha rehearsed for each song for 25 days with 4 kg ghungroo on each leg for eight hours. Her feet used to get swollen. She immersed herself in the world of Tamasha and Lavani to understand its depth and learn the art form. The first day of the song shoot went well. But on the second day, Shraddha had a muscle tear, and we had to halt the shoot.”

The director further praised Shraddha’s dedication and performance, saying he could not imagine anyone else portraying Vithabai. He added that she recovered from her injury within a month and was eager to return to the sets.

At the event, the actress wore a Maharashtrian look featuring a green Nauvari saree, which she completed with traditional gold jewellery, including a choker, drop earrings, and a Maharashtrian Nath.

Laxman Utekar reacts to Eetha's box office clash with Maatrubhumi

At the launch event, Laxman also addressed fans’ discussions about Eetha’s box-office clash with Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi, which is also releasing on the same date. Calling it healthy competition, the director expressed confidence in his film and said it would do well.

He stated, “Healthy competition is very good. We have enough theatres and cinema halls that both the films can easily perform well. We have so much confidence in our film that you all will like it so much that maybe that could become a different kind of world record. So we are very much sure that Eetha will do well.”

About Eetha

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is a biopic inspired by Vithabai’s untold journey. It traces her rise as a renowned folk artiste and highlights the struggles, hardships and personal challenges she faced.