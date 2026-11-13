/Maatrubhumi vs Eetha: Salman Khan sends best wishes to Shraddha Kapoor ahead of box-office clash

Salman Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are set for a box-office face-off, with their upcoming films,MaatrubhumiandEetha, arriving on the big screen on December 4. As both actors are busy promoting their respective projects, Salman took a moment to send best wishes to Shraddha for her film on November 12.

Salman Khan sends best wishes to Shraddha Kapoor for Eetha

On Thursday, Salman took to Instagram and shared a poster of Shraddha’s upcoming film, Eetha. Alongside the trailer link, he wrote a note that caught fans’ attention.

Salman Khan's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

Despite the film clash, Salman extended his best wishes to Shraddha, writing, “All the best for Eetha!” He also tagged the actress and the production house, Maddock Films, and included a hashtag referencing the film’s producer, Dinesh Vijan.

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace vs Eetha

Salman’s next project, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, is a war drama directed by Apoorva Lakhia and co-starring Chitrangda Singh. Inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, the film was previously titled Battle of Galwan.

Salman will play Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led Indian soldiers during the confrontation. The story explores the soldiers’ courage and sacrifice while highlighting the emotional impact of war on their families.

The film’s theatrical release date has changed several times. It was initially scheduled to arrive in April 2026, then moved to August and later to November 20. At the trailer launch on November 6, Salman confirmed that the film will release on December 4, 2026.

Explaining the delays, Salman cited extensive VFX work and an injury to Chitrangda Singh, which affected the production schedule. He also said the makers wanted to ensure the film’s visual effects met audience expectations.

Shraddha, meanwhile, is set to take on a never-before-seen avatar in Eetha. She portrays Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra’s most celebrated Lavani and Tamasha performers.