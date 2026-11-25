Nitesh Tiwari's epic Ramayana has received international recognition, as the recently released film has secured places in two technical categories at the 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced its shortlists on November 23, placing the Indian production among several high-profile international films. The film has been recognised in the Best Visual Effects and Best Stunt Design categories.

Visual effects supervisor Dan Glass has been credited for the film's presence in the VFX category.

Ramayana shares Critics Choice Awards shortlist

The competition in the Best Visual Effects category includes Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, Godzilla Minus Zero, Project Hail Mary, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Wildwood, among other films.

The Indian epic has also made the cut in Best Stunt Design. Its fellow contenders in this category include Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, Godzilla Minus Zero, Jackass: Best and Last, Resident Evil and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has recorded the strongest showing across the technical shortlists, featuring in 11 of the 12 categories.

Meanwhile, Dune: Part Three and the Spanish-language film La Bola Negra have received eight mentions each. Godzilla Minus Zero and Laika's animated feature Wildwood have secured seven placements apiece.

About final nominations

Although Ramayana has made it to two shortlists, it has not yet received a final nomination. The shortlisted titles will go through another round of selection before the official nominees are announced.

According to the selection process, 59 films have been shortlisted across 144 places in 12 below-the-line categories.

The nominations for the 32nd Annual Critics Choice Awards will be announced on December 4, 2026. Each of the technical categories will have six nominees.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for January 3, 2027, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Comedian Janelle James will host the event, which will be broadcast live.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Arun Govil as King Dashrath and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

The two-part cinematic adaptation is backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. DNEG and ReDefine have handled the film's visual effects, while Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have contributed to its music.