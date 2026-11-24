The European Union has signalled its readiness to step up joint efforts with countries bordering the Indian Ocean to combat piracy, trafficking and other maritime crimes that threaten vital trade routes. Speaking at the first high-level EU roundtable on maritime security with the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in New Delhi, EU Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet said the message from Brussels was clear. “As set out in the EU Indo-Pacific Strategy and in the Strategic Compass, we are committed to strengthening security and defence cooperation with partners in the region,” he said. “Both the EU and IORA have identified maritime security as a priority. We are committed to promoting regional cooperation and information sharing to address challenges at sea, in particular maritime crime.”

The exchange took place on the eve of the 29th IORA Committee of Senior Officials Meeting, which runs on 25-26 November and ahead of the foreign ministers meeting. It was organised by the EU with support from the ESIWA+ project and in coordination with the EU Delegation to India.

ESIWA+ is Enhancing the EU’s Security Cooperation In and With Asia and the Indo-Pacific and aims to boost cooperation in counterterrorism, hybrid threats, cyber security and maritime security. Representatives attended from IORA members and dialogue partners including India, Australia, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles and Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Paquet underlined the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean. “The Indian Ocean is one of the world’s principal maritime trade routes connecting Europe and Asia. The EU has a direct interest in the security of sea lanes of communication,” he said. “Maritime crime like piracy, trafficking of drugs, arms or humans also impact the security and economic development of countries in the region, and can directly affect global supply chains.”

Participants examined ways to improve comprehensive maritime domain awareness, deepen policy dialogue and expand practical cooperation through EU-funded projects such as EUCRIMARIO, EnMAR+ and ESIWA+. They also received an update on the EU Naval Force Operation ATALANTA, the EU’s military operation in the Western Indian Ocean and Red Sea.

Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano, Operation Commander of EUNAVFOR ATALANTA, told the roundtable that the force deters, prevents and represses piracy and other illicit activity, protects World Food Programme and other vulnerable vessels, and monitors the so-called shadow fleet as well as critical submarine infrastructure.

“This roundtable provided an opportunity to explain the contribution of ATALANTA… to fighting maritime crimes in the Indian Ocean and how to address common challenges with our partners,” he said. “The visit to India also marks an important milestone in strengthening our cooperation with the Indian Navy, with whom we will sign a Common Operational Framework Document.”

Ivo Schutte, Head of Division for Asia Pacific/Indo-Pacific at the European External Action Service and the EU’s representative to the IORA senior officials meeting, added: “The EU is committed to ensuring that Team Europe and IORA work together to enhance the maritime security ecosystem through reinforcing existing projects and initiatives, and exploring new ways to enhance collaboration.”

The EU became an IORA dialogue partner in October 2023. Among EU member states, France is a full member while Germany and Italy are dialogue partners. Maritime crime is one of four thematic areas of the IORA Working Group on Maritime Safety and Security, which is chaired by Australia with India as the coordinating country. India assumed the chair of IORA from Sri Lanka in November 2025 for the 2025-2027 term.