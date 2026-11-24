Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to appoint former India pacer and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and ex-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) staff member Rajiv Kumar as their bowling and fielding coaches, respectively, ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, according to a report by Cricinfo. Mhambrey is expected to replace former Australian all-rounder James Hopes, while Rajiv will take over from ex-Australia wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin. Both Hopes and Haddin parted ways with the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise last month.

The 54-year-old will work under head coach Ricky Ponting, the two having previously shared the dressing room at Mumbai Indians (MI).



The former India bowling coach brings considerable experience to the PBKS setup. He served as India’s bowling coach from 2021 to 2024, working alongside head coach Rahul Dravid.

During this period, India enjoyed an unbeaten run of 10 matches in the 2023 ODI World Cup before losing to Australia in the final in Ahmedabad. The team also won the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, ending an 11-year wait for an ICC title.

At the franchise level, Mhambrey has had two stints with MI, while his latest spell coming after his time with the Indian team. He left the Mumbai-based franchise last month as they made major changes to their coaching staff following a disappointing ninth-place finish in 2026.

PBKS have reached the IPL final twice but are yet to lift the trophy. They lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2014 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2025.

In the 2026 season, PBKS made an impressive start, remaining unbeaten in their first seven matches and winning six of them. However, they then suffered six consecutive defeats. Despite winning their final league match, they missed out on a playoff spot by just one point.